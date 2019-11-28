Trouble in Haven: Delayed housing in San Marcos leaves 340 students in limbo

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of people in San Marcos have signed leases to an apartment they haven’t been able to move into yet.

Haven at Thorpe Lane is a student housing facility and work began in 2017 with an expected opening date of August 2019.

But it’s still not ready.

“Everything sounded great,” says Marlon Delgado-Lopez, who signed a lease for Haven at Thorpe Lane in August.

“Then they did their first delay and I’m like ‘Okay, that’s fine,” he says.

But that delay turned into another and another.

“Delay after delay,” says Delgado-Lopez.

Management tells KXAN they’ve signed about 340 tenants.

None have moved into the San Marcos building yet.

“If they told us from the beginning, ‘We won’t be done until 2020 but we’ll put you in this apartment temporarily.’ More people would’ve been receptive to that,” Delgado-Lopez says.

Management says construction issues are to blame for the delays, so KXAN dug up city records and found a July violation for a flooded garage.

City records show Haven at Thorpe had an environmental health violation in July for standing water. (SAN MARCOS)







The city’s code compliance manager says the building didn’t have proper storm-water controls.

It took crews almost a month to pump the water and clean the debris.

We also found repeated failures for mechanical and electrical inspections.

And on Friday, the city issued a stop work order until problems with the plumber and fire sprinkler contractors are addressed.

“There’s been no progress, it seems like,” says Delgado-Lopez.

Apartment managers tell us they’re waiving five to seven months of rent and offering temporary housing to tenants.

That’s where Delgado-Lopez is currently staying.

“I don’t have to pay rent or anything which is nice, but it’s not the quality of living I wanted,” he says.

It’s not how the Texas State senior envisioned his final year.

“They know that we’re naive and we’ll go for like the promotions for example; we’ll bite at that and I think they took advantage of us,” Delgado-Lopez says.

The city tells us it’s unlikely that Haven will be up to code for occupancy until later this year or early 2020.

KXAN reached out to management, who said: