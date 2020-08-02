Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, just offshore of east-central Florida coast

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps along the coast Sunday.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 70 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

Storm Surge Warning:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Storm Surge Watch:

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Hurricane Watch:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

Tropical Storm Warning:

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

Tropical Storm Watch:

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Watch Hill Rhode Island

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

