Troopers searching for Austin car thief suspects after chase from Williamson County to Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — Texas State Troopers are searching for two people who led them on a chase that started in Williamson County and extended to the Bell/McLennan County line Tuesday morning.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko says the man and woman were in a Toyota Corolla reported stolen in Austin when the chase started.

Washko says they bailed out after turning off Interstate 35 near CR 452 in Bruceville-Eddy. They are now on foot.

KXAN’s sister station FOX44 News has a crew on the way and will bring you updates as they become available.