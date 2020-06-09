Troopers searching for Austin car thief suspects after chase from Williamson County to Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — Texas State Troopers are searching for two people who led them on a chase that started in Williamson County and extended to the Bell/McLennan County line Tuesday morning.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko says the man and woman were in a Toyota Corolla reported stolen in Austin when the chase started.

Washko says they bailed out after turning off Interstate 35 near CR 452 in Bruceville-Eddy. They are now on foot.

