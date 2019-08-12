Trial to begin in sexual assault case against former AFD arson investigator

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case of a former Austin firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a woman two years ago in a southeast Austin parking lot.



Marcus Reed, 49, a former arson investigator at the Austin Fire Department is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in March 2017. The woman told police sshe stopped in the middle of the Interstate 35 frontage road at East St. Elmo Road in southeast Austin after she had an argument with a friend.

She said Reed pulled up behind her in his work truck, flashed his emergency lights and drove her to a nearby parking lot. The victim told police she believed Reed was a police officer because of his uniform and badge. He allegedly drove her to a shopping center parking lot at 4401 Freidrich Lane where he sexually assaulted her.

During investigations, the woman picked Reed out from a photo lineup with 99% certainty, according to a police affidavit. Hours after the alleged assault, Reed logged into the Austin Police Department’s secured reporting database and searched the woman’s information, police said.

In the case headed to trial Monday, Reed faces sexual assault and official oppression charges.

Other charges

Since the woman came forward in 2017, new allegations came to light, leading to prosecutors indicting Reed on additional charges in June 2019.

Reed also faces felony charges of indecency with a child and aggravated perjury but the charges and case are not connected with the March 2017 assault that will go on trial Monday.