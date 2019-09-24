Travis County tax rate vote comes as new online tool aims to increase tax transparency

Travis County commissioners vote Tuesday on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes an increase in the tax rate. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners vote Tuesday on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and it includes a tax rate increase as high as legally allowed without triggering a public vote on the rate.

The proposed new rate, 36.9293 cents for every $100 in taxable value, is an increase of about 1.5 cents from the current rate. The county says it’ll cost the average homeowner an additional $126 next year.

But that’s just one of several taxing districts homeowners pay, and the total increase for next year is likely to be more than double that for taxpayers in Austin.

A new website, which just debuted in the last few weeks, aims to bring transparency to tax rates in Travis County and how they affect a family’s total tax bill.

Simply enter an address into the search bar at this link, and the site shows you which taxing entities you pay, what the proposed rate is for the upcoming year and how it compares to the “voter-approval rate,” the threshold that triggers a vote on the rate.

The site tallies your total bill if all proposed rates pass, and gives information about the next chance to provide public feedback about proposals to the taxing entity.

On KXAN News Today, why Travis County commissioners say they need to raise the tax rate as much as they can this year.