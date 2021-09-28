Travis County officials want you to register to vote in time for Nov. election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, a nationwide push to get eligible voters to register. The annual event was first observed in 2012, and nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

In Travis County, Bruce Elfant, the county’s Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar, said during the last election 97% of eligible voters registered to vote — the highest percentage the county has experienced. However, with the upcoming November election, Elfant worries the majority of those registered will not make it to the polls.

“Sadly, in constitutional amendment elections 15% to 20% turnout, which means 80% to 85% are delegating their voice to the majority of 15% or 20% and a very small percentage of registered voters even are making decisions for the rest of us and that’s not healthy in a democracy,” Elfant said. “We certainly hope that there’s going to be a larger turnout this year than we’ve seen in the past.”

There are eight constitutional amendments Texans will decide on ranging from taxes, bonds, religious freedom and more.

Proposition 1 (HJR 143) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

Proposition 2 (HJR 99) “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

Proposition 3 (SJR 27) “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

Proposition 4 (SJR 47) “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

Proposition 5 (HJR 165) “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

Proposition 6 (SJR 19) “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

Proposition 7 (HJR 125) “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

Proposition 8 (SJR 35) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

“These off-year elections have more impact on our daily lives than the presidential, Senate and governor (races) because they’re impacting what we can do at the local level,” Elfant said.

Who is eligible to vote

The list below is provided by VoteTexas.gov

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on

Election Day.

Election Day. You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How do you register to vote

To register to vote in Texas, those eligible must complete a voter registration application at least 30 days before an upcoming election date. For the November election, the deadline is Oct. 4.

Complete an application using the Secretary of State online voter registration application. Once filled out people should print out the application, sign and mail to the county election office.

People can also request a printed application.

Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

People can also check if they are already registered online.

On Tuesday, several organizations will gather to host various voter registration drivers around the Austin area including the League of Women Voters, MOVE Texas and more.