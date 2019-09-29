Travis County judge apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comment toward Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt apologized Saturday for a comment she made about Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas Tribune Festival.

In a panel on Friday, Eckhardt was speaking about the Texas Legislature overriding local ordinances, such as Austin’s tree ordinance.

At #TribFest19 panel on progressive activism, @JudgeEckhardt, talking about #txlege overriding local ordinances like Austin’s tree ordinance, says Gov. Abbott “hates trees because one fell on him.” The crowd laughs. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) September 27, 2019

Judge Eckhardt said the governor “hates trees because one fell on him.”

Gov. Abbott was paralyzed in 1984, when a tree fell over and hit him while he was jogging.

In a later statement to the Tribune, Eckhardt apologized, adding, that her comment did nothing to further the debate or political discourse.

Today I made a mistake and I sincerely apologize to @GregAbbott_TX. I have personally reached out to the Governor to apologize because my comment was inappropriate and wrong. pic.twitter.com/rgOEM9EQd6 — Judge Sarah Eckhardt (@JudgeEckhardt) September 28, 2019

Travis County Republican Party Chairman Matt Mackowiak responded to Eckhardt’s comment with a statement:

“This joke represents a profound lack of compassion from Judge Eckhardt. After news reports surfaced about her outrageous joke, she has since offered a weak apology. I hope she takes some time to reflect and reaches out to Governor Abbott and his family to also privately apologize. There is no place for insulting Americans with disabilities and Judge Eckhardt should know better.”