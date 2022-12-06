AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County, Austin Public Health and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week. 

Travis County officials in commissioners court Tuesday said COVID-19 transmission has been low recently.

“There are currently only 44.66 cases per 100,000 residents,” said Chuck Brotherton, the county executive of emergency services.

But while the cases remain low, there has been an uptick. The county is urging those who are unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine and others to get boosted.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, citing a statement he received from APH, said with this uptick in cases, those in the high-risk category should consider masking again. 

Respiratory illnesses — respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — have also been rising recently. 

“Our hospitals are experiencing higher than normal influenza-like and RSV cases,” Brotherton added. 

If people continue to get the COVID-19 vaccination, it can slow the flow of patients going to the hospital with COVID and save room for people who go to the hospital with other respiratory conditions. 

Some locations at the COVID-19 vaccination events have pediatric vaccines for infants and young children ages six months to five years old. All locations offer booster shots. 

Locations and Hours of No-Appointment Operation Tuesday, December 6, 2022 

Blazier Intermediate School (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, December 7, 2022 

El Rancho Supermercado (Travis County) 

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)  

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)  

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, December 8, 2022 

Via 313 Pizza (APH) 

Guerrero Thompson Elementary School (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, December 9, 2022 

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)  

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)  

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)  

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County) 