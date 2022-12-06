AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County, Austin Public Health and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week.

Travis County officials in commissioners court Tuesday said COVID-19 transmission has been low recently.

“There are currently only 44.66 cases per 100,000 residents,” said Chuck Brotherton, the county executive of emergency services.

But while the cases remain low, there has been an uptick. The county is urging those who are unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine and others to get boosted.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, citing a statement he received from APH, said with this uptick in cases, those in the high-risk category should consider masking again.

Respiratory illnesses — respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — have also been rising recently.

“Our hospitals are experiencing higher than normal influenza-like and RSV cases,” Brotherton added.

If people continue to get the COVID-19 vaccination, it can slow the flow of patients going to the hospital with COVID and save room for people who go to the hospital with other respiratory conditions.

Some locations at the COVID-19 vaccination events have pediatric vaccines for infants and young children ages six months to five years old. All locations offer booster shots.

Locations and Hours of No-Appointment Operation Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Blazier Intermediate School (Travis County)

8801 Vertex Blvd. Austin, TX 78747

4 pm – 7 pm

Pfizer (six months and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, December 7, 2022

El Rancho Supermercado (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, December 8, 2022

Via 313 Pizza (APH)

1802 E. 6 th St. Austin, TX 78702

St. Austin, TX 78702 1 pm – 3:30 pm

Moderna (six months and up), Pfizer (six months and up)

Guerrero Thompson Elementary School (Travis County)

102 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

4 pm – 7 pm

Pfizer (six months and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (five and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, December 9, 2022

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741

9 am – 1 pm

Pfizer (six months and up)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)