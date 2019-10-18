Travis County Health and Human Services building closed due to plumbing issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Health and Human Services building in downtown Austin closed Friday because of plumbing issues, according to a news release from the county.

The office is in the Palm Square Building at 100 N. Interstate 35. The office helps people get assistance for emergency rent, food, utilities and burials. The Travis County Veterans Services Office is also in the building.

People who need help Friday can visit one of the Travis County Health and Human Services satellite locations, which can be found online.