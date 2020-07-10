15 election workers quit ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Despite the efforts being made to ensure everyone’s safety at Travis County polling locations, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said 15 Election Day workers have quit, including two election judges.

“We had some folks call in and say, ‘I don’t think I can do it,’ and we’re sympathetic,” DeBeauvoir said.

This comes at a time when DeBeauvoir said they’re experiencing record-breaking early voting turnout for a primary runoff election. More than 66,000 people voted in-person and by mail as of Wednesday night, and they expect at least 20,000 more during early voting.

“I think a lot of people are concerned about this country,” Dana DeBeauvoir, the county clerk said. “I think voters just want to vote.”

DeBeauvoir initially estimated the county could see a 30% voter turnout during early voting, but now said she expects that to be closer to 20%. That’s four times greater than the typical voter turnout of about 5% during a primary runoff election.

On Election Day, DeBeauvoir expects to see around the same number of voters the county saw throughout the entirety of early voting which they expect that to be around 85,000 voters.

With people getting out to vote amid the pandemic, KXAN asked if any poll workers or election judges have had to get tested for COVID-19, and DeBeauvoir said not at this time. She said they’re taking safety and health precautions and being strict.

“We’ve been, I think, lucky but also worked really hard to make sure these voting locations are not going to be a source of infection,” she said.

DeBeauvoir said voters who requested a mail-in ballot and have not received it, or got the wrong one, can visit a polling location and explain the issue to the poll workers. Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.

Early voting ends Friday at 7 p.m. There are 20 early voting polling locations across the county. In Travis County, grocery stores are not polling locations.