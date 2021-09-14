Travis County Commissioners Court to discuss investing $110 million in supportive housing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vote today by the Travis County Commissioners Court could help get more homeless people off the streets.

Commissioners will present a proposal to use $110 million in federal relief funds to build housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The plan will go toward construction on multiple tiny homes and apartments.

Some of that could funnel money into projects like Burleson Village, a community for 700 people in southeast Austin.

The money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Commissioner Margaret Gomez, who helped sponsor the plan, says more needs to be done to help people get off the streets.

“The problem is we have a shortage of homes, affordable homes in Austin and Travis county and it is something we need to address,” Gomez said.

One group is asking for money to add 200 new tiny homes at the state-established site Camp Esperanza.

The Travis County Commissioners Court will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the proposal, which is Item 37.