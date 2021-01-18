Travis Co. proposes expanding southeast Austin road to four lanes, connection to SH 45

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County transportation leaders are asking the community for feedback on its South Pleasant Valley Road Project. They’re proposing a new four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks. It would run from south of Farm to Market Road 1327 along Bradshaw Road to River Plantation Drive.

Officials said the proposed improvements will help enhance safety and mobility for the growing area.

Source: Travis County

“The road today needs an improvement already just because there is already a significant amount of traffic demand in that area,” Mike Sexton, the director of engineering at the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority said.

Preferred alignment of the South Pleasant Valley Road Project (Source: Travis County)

The project’s preferred alignment also provides a connection to State Highway 45 East. Officials said the change will keep traffic moving safely. The changes come to a growing area expected to see around 1,800 new homes soon.

“As you know Austin is growing very fast, if you don’t preserve the corridor today than a year from now you may want to be building out roadway and there’s no room left to build,” Sexton explained.

Officials add the proposed new alignment will also help reduce crashes by getting rid of a left turn at a busy intersection.

“To get to 45, you have to make a left turn onto 1327 to get over to Turnersville to turn right to get to 45, and that left turn and right turn movements there have been a significant number of accidents in that corner,” he said.

There have been 25 crashes along this section of the corridor over the last five years. Officials also have plans to elevate part of the road out of the floodplain.

“Being proactive and getting these roads built in advance is safer for everyone,” Sexton said.

Travis County officials are asking the community for feedback. At present, there is a virtual open house open through Jan. 27.

The $12 million project is part of a 2017 bond. If approved, construction could start sometime next year and last about a year.