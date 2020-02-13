Travis Co. deputies searching for Bee Cave home invasion suspect

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a home invasion, and they’re warning neighbors on Lake Stone Drive near Bee Cave to be aware of their surroundings after someone went in an open garage and through an unlocked door.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Lake Pointe neighborhood, which is just out side Bee Cave’s city limits — that’s why the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Sheriff’s Office posted Nextdoor:

“The suspect made entry through an open garage and an unlocked door. We are actively investigating the incident to determine if the act was random or if the residents were targeted and followed home. At this time, we have no reason to believe you are in any danger.”

Many neighbors said this an important reminder to be always aware of your surroundings.

“I’ve been here 10 years, and I love this neighborhood,” said Ian Broks. “Always be aware basically.”

Broks said he saw fewer sheriff’s deputies patrolling the neighborhood in recent months. “It seems like the last six months, I haven’t seen their presence here,” he explained. “I would love to see the sheriffs patrolling the neighborhood again, definitely.”

TCSO said they’re following up on every single lead and actively investigating.

Similar crime in Georgetown

Last November, Georgetown Police investigated a similar crime in Sun City. A woman said she was putting away groceries when a man walked into her garage with a handgun and demanded jewelry.

Police said the suspect bound her and her husband, took several items and left in a White Cadillac.

Georgetown Police said Travis County reached out to local law enforcement agencies asking about any similar cases. They said they would share information with Travis County.