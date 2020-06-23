Travis Co. Commissioners hear public comment on proposed Tesla plant project

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners will begin discussions and hear public comment on the proposed 4-5 million square-foot Tesla manufacturing plant in Del Valle. If approved, the factory would create 5,000 jobs.

Commissioners do not plan to vote on the proposal Tuesday, and will focus on public comment.

The proposed site of Tesla’s “Gigafactory” is located in southeast Travis County on a 2,100-acre plot of land at the intersection of State Highway 130 and Harold Green Road in Del Valle. The land is part of the Del Valle Independent School District. At present, Tesla could get $68 million in tax incentives from the school district, according to an application with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

While the area’s Democratic State Representative Eddie Rodriguez believes the plan could lead to a major step in the economic development of the area, he has some reservations.

“I have had some calls from some constituents they want to make sure that they’re going to have opportunities to get these jobs and some concerns as well about how much it’s going to cost the school district, how much it’s going to cost the state — legitimate concerns,” he explained.

He said one of this biggest concerns surrounds the company’s equity initiative and programs.

“The complexion of Travis County is changing and we need to make sure that people of color are getting good paying jobs and have equal opportunity to share in the economic prosperity,” he added.

Some of Tesla’s proposed community benefits include partnerships with Workforce Solutions Capital Area and Austin Community College to create a workforce pipeline for people who live in Travis County. The company also said it’s committed to equity and inclusion in all its programs.

Tesla’s gigafactory could lead to development in the area which could have an impact on the area’s housing market.

“I think overall it would be it would benefit the economy in the area but what’s concerning is the affordability of housing,” Romeo Manzanilla, the Austin Board of Realtors Board President said.

At present, Manzanilla said the Del Valle area is the most affordable in Travis County with the median price of homes around $260,000. If the Tesla factory project is approved, what future development will look like will greatly depend on city and county leaders.

Just down the road, developers are working on a project expected to bring more people to the area is a mixed-use project down the road on SH 130 and SH 71. The Velocity development consists of more than 300 acres. It will feature housing, office space, creative space and retail. The project also includes the area’s first major grocery store.

When it comes to the Tesla project, Travis County Commissioners looked into the pros of investing in the electric vehicle company. Their report said the plant would create nearly 5,000 middle-sill jobs with an average salary of around $50,000 a year. It could also generate more than 4,000 non-Tesla jobs around the plant. The report found that the development would bring nearly 1,300 new people to the area.

Those who are interested in participating in the public hearing can do so by calling by calling (866) 393-8749 and entering 598 289 0697, followed by the pound key (#) or email edsi2@traviscounty.tx.gov

KXAN reached out to the Del Valle Independent School District and the Austin Chamber of Commerce and in a statement Charisse Bodisch, Senior Vice President of Economic Development at Austin Chamber, said they have not made a final decision.

“While we have engaged in multiple discussions with Tesla, the company has not made a final decision regarding its next Gigafactory. The potential location being explored is an underutilized site that is in clear need of revitalization, and it would be a perfect fit for an environmentally focused organization like Tesla. We are home to a talented and diverse workforce, and we are grateful that Austin is being considered. We will continue to make the case for why this would be a win for Tesla and for our community when it comes to job creation, economic impact and workforce development.” Charisse Bodisch, Senior Vice President of Economic Development at Austin Chamber

In another statement, the DVISD’s Superintendent Annette Tielle said they are excited about what this project could mean for the district’s students and their future.