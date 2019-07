A car is wedged under a semitruck on U.S. Highway 79 near Hutto on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Image courtesy of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 79 near Hutto have reopened after a car became wedged uner an 18-wheeler, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials first tweeted about the wreck at 7:21 a.m. and traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction on US-79 near Limmer Loop. As of 8:05 a.m., all lanes have been reopened and the scene is cleared, officials say.

Officials say there are injuries in the wreck but the extent is yet unknown.