Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An interstate ramp in Knoxville was closed for several hours last week after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturned.

The I-40 ramp was blocked around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi tweeted early Friday that the ramp would be closed for several hours Friday and the tractor-trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.

One tractor-trailer was traveling east on the ramp to Papermill Drive when the driver had to swerve into a ditch to avoid another tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

And for the record, the tractor-trailer was carrying M&Ms… pic.twitter.com/wPIJnhReaf — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 13, 2019

The tractor-trailer went into the ditch, hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder and rolled onto the passenger side, crashing into the second tractor-trailer.

The driver was transported to UT Medical Center for injuries that are not believed to be serious, according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.