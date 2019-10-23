Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring disturbance with low development chance

by: Heather Monahan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics are mostly quiet this week, but the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance with low chances of development.

The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over and near the Yucatan Peninsula. The disturbance is forecast to move into the southwestern and central Gulf of Mexico later this week.

According to the NHC, some development will be possible by late Friday or Saturday. The system is expected to be absorbed by a cold front on Sunday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NHC gives the system a low 30 percent chance of formation throughout the next five days.

There is just over a month left in the Atlantic hurricane season. We have seen 14 named storms so far this year. The next named storm would be Olga.

