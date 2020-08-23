Tracking the Tropics: Marco becomes 3rd hurricane of Atlantic season, eyeing Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marco obtained hurricane status Sunday, reaching maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it makes its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Laura is trailing behind.

Tropical Storm Laura 8 p.m. update

Tropical Storm Laura is dumping “torrential rainfall” across portions of eastern Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. The area Laura is moving over is quite mountainous and will slow any strengthening through Monday.

As of the 8 p.m. Sunday advisory, Laura is moving west northwest over eastern Cuba at 21 mph. The storm is sustaining winds of 60 mph.

Models trends take Laura farther west, away from Florida. The current forecast shows a potential landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast States from Mississippi to Texas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Entire coast of Haiti

Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

Hurricane Marco: 8 p.m. update

Marco achieved hurricane status around 12:32 p.m. ET. Sunday, as it reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph crossing the Central Gulf.

Hurricane warnings have been issued along portions of the northern Gulf coast as Hurricane Marco approaches. Marco beat Laura to the Gulf of Mexico Saturday evening and will stay ahead of Laura through its lifespan. Any interaction between the two storms will keep both of them weaker. However, the latest timing of the storms do not bring them close enough for any interaction.

According to the 8 p.m. Sunday advisory, Marco is crossing the Central Gulf of Mexico about 180 miles south southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It’s moving north northwest at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Marco will likely reach the Gulf Coast Monday afternoon as a category 1 storm making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline.

Laura will follow right behind Marco and potentially make landfall near the same location as Marco, just a few days later. Laura is expect to stronger than Marco at landfall and the current forecast brings it onshore as a category two storm with winds of 100 mph.

The forecast models have better confidence on a northern Gulf Coast landfall for both storms Sunday morning but trends will still need to be watched all week, especially for any changes with Laura’s forecast.

STORM SURGE WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Borgne

HURRICANE WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Morgan City Louisiana to Mouth of the Pearl River

STORM SURGE WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana

Ocean Springs Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain to Lake Maurepas

HURRICANE WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Cameron to west of Morgan City

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

