AUSTIN (KXAN) – The TownLake YMCA and a local non-profit will team up to give refugees a chance to show off their crafts on Saturday.

The Global Impact Initiative will host a Refugee Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Y on 1100 W. Cesar Chavez.

The free event will showcase the work of refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan who recently settled in Austin, the Y said.

Hand-made goods including jewelry, handbags, dresses, leather goods, candles, decorative cushions, paintings and fresh-baked pastries and treats will be available. The Y said the vendors will get 100% of the proceeds.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine as well as the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than 3000 refugees have settled in Central Texas, according to the Y.

“These incredibly talented men and women are trying to rebuild their lives through entrepreneurship, drawing from their unique cultural heritage,” said Anjum Malik, CEO of Global Impact Initiative in a statement to KXAN. “We know Austin is a welcoming community that shows its support for those in need, and we encourage everyone to come learn more about these cultures and people by celebrating their artistic craftsmanship.”



