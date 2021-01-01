Top 10 most viewed videos on KXAN.com in 2020

Images from some of the top 10 videos on KXAN.com in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As decided by you, the readers, these were the most viewed videos on KXAN.com in 2020. What a long, strange year it has been.

The links will take you to the story the video appeared in. Enjoy!

10. Soldier who shot Austin protester Garrett Foster reveals identity, claims self defense, attorney says

9. Suspect in disappearance of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen killed himself, Fort Hood says

8. H-E-B employees confirmed positive for COVID-19 at 3 stores in Austin area

7. Stay home, stay safe: Travis, Williamson Counties issue stay-at-home orders through April 13

6. AISD expects ‘blended model’ for the fall, likely students will continue to work from home

5. Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

4. Gov. Abbott expands quarantine for travelers to Texas, announces back-up housing plans for COVID-19 patients

3. 3 coronavirus cases confirmed in Austin

2. Austin company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks

1. How to stay safe and social distance during COVID-19 pandemic