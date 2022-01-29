Tom Brady to announce retirement after 22 seasons, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to announce his retirement, according to NBC.

Brady has mulled the decision since the Bucs lost against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.

In 2020, after two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. In his first season, he led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title, his seventh.

The former 199th overall draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719).

Brady had openly spoken about potentially playing till he was 50-years-old saying that he did “not find it so difficult.”

According to News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas, the Buccaneers have not been informed of anything regarding Tom Brady. Brady’s agent also says he has not been informed of his intentions.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon,” Brady’s agent Don Yee tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is a developing story check back for updates.