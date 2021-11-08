Toll violators beware: If you haven’t paid, deputies could pull you over this month

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This month, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) has teamed up with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office to target what CTRMA calls habitual toll violators. These are drivers for who CTRMA’s board has issued an order that prohibits them from traveling on toll roads.

The partnership with TCSO allows CTRMA’s toll camera system to alert the agency of these violators. For drivers who travel through a toll, the camera will run the license plate. If that license plate has outstanding toll bills, TCSO will be notified. Deputies can then pull that driver over to inform them of their toll road status.

These are drivers who have racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid toll fees. The average unpaid toll balance is $1,682.21.

The latest data from last month’s CTRMA Board meeting shows there are 272,731 unpaid toll bills and 616 new drivers were added to the list just in October. There are more than 7,500 drivers who make up the toll violators list.

“If for some reason the tolls and the fees have gotten to the point where they’re unmanageable contact us so that we can work on a payment plan or resolution to allow you to take care of this obligation,” Tracie Brown, CTRMA’s director of operations said.

CTRMA also teamed up with Williamson County Sheriff’s Office last year and continues to work with them to tackle the same issue.

There are six toll roads CTRMA, TCSO and WCSO have their eyes on — MoPac Express Lane, 183 Toll, 183A Toll, 290 Toll, 71 Toll Lane and the 45SW Toll.

Those at CTRMA said if drivers are curious to know if they owe any tolls they can call and ask to have their license plate ran. They said sometimes if an address isn’t updated toll bills could be going to an older address.