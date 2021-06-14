TODAY Show Savannah Guthrie host talks to KXAN about guest hosting Jeopardy!

Savannah Guthrie is set to host Jeopardy! (Courtesy of Jeopardy! Productions Inc)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Savannah Guthrie is guest hosting “Jeopardy!” the weeks of June 14 and 24.

The TODAY show host told KXAN morning anchor Sally Hernandez she felt a lot of anxiety taking on the challenge after Alex Trebek flawlessly hosted the game show for 37 seasons.

“First, it’s totally new and because it’s a game show it has to go on,” said Guthrie. “You can’t stop in the middle of a contestant’s answer and say, ‘Oh I flubbed that up.’ You have to keep the game going so the game has integrity and you don’t throw it into chaos.”