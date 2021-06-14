TODAY Show Savannah Guthrie host talks to KXAN about guest hosting Jeopardy!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Savannah Guthrie is guest hosting “Jeopardy!” the weeks of June 14 and 24.
The TODAY show host told KXAN morning anchor Sally Hernandez she felt a lot of anxiety taking on the challenge after Alex Trebek flawlessly hosted the game show for 37 seasons.
“First, it’s totally new and because it’s a game show it has to go on,” said Guthrie. “You can’t stop in the middle of a contestant’s answer and say, ‘Oh I flubbed that up.’ You have to keep the game going so the game has integrity and you don’t throw it into chaos.”
- The charity Savannah chose is The Bowery Mission. The Bowery Mission has served New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and hunger since the 1870s, with each hot meal and night of shelter serving as invitation to further life-transforming care
- Guthrie also serves as NBC News’ chief legal correspondent and was a primary anchor for the network’s primetime 2020, 2018 and 2016 presidential and midterm election coverage