Tips for keeping your vehicle safe during Austin City Limits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is reminding citizens that car thieves will likely be scouting parked vehicles during the Austin City Limits music festival, which begins this weekend.
Police say that criminals can also break into keypad entry and key-less entry vehicles, because owners are more likely to leave their ignition or valet key locked inside.
APD is offering several tips to ACL Fest-goers who drive:
- Lock your car and take your keys – especially if you have a keypad or key-less entry. These are big draws for car thieves because the odds are in their favor if there is a key locked inside. Don’t make it easy for a thief to drive away in your vehicle.
- Park in well-lit areas or attended lots – auto thieves do not like witnesses and will avoid these areas. Take a picture of where you parked to avoid confusion when you’re ready to go home.
- Don’t leave valuables in plain view (purses/wallets, cell phones, keys, laptops, electronics, money, jewelry garage door opener, etc.) Don’t make it profitable and worthwhile for thieves. Never leave your ID or personal documents inside unattended.
- If you must lock valuables inside, move them to the trunk, glove-box, or out of sight BEFORE you arrive and park. Thieves wait for and watch those who park, and they blend into the scene.
- Austin is a hands-free cell phone zone. Don’t talk or text while driving, unless it’s hands-free. Don’t drive distracted – it can wait. There are a lot of pedestrians, barricades, and narrowed lanes around the event. Watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.
- Once you’re walking, don’t walk distracted. Keep your eyes on others who may want to grab your purse or phone while you’re unaware of surroundings.
- Use crosswalks, obey traffic signals and don’t cross over barricades. They exist entirely for your safety. Watch out for the cars on the road who may not be watching for you.