Tips for keeping your vehicle safe during Austin City Limits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is reminding citizens that car thieves will likely be scouting parked vehicles during the Austin City Limits music festival, which begins this weekend.

Police say that criminals can also break into keypad entry and key-less entry vehicles, because owners are more likely to leave their ignition or valet key locked inside.

APD is offering several tips to ACL Fest-goers who drive: