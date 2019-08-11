TIMELINE: 1 dead, 5 hurt in overnight crime spree in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and medical personnel were kept busy overnight with two shootings and two stabbings that left at least one dead and almost half a dozen hospitalized.

See a timeline of the incidents according to Austin police and Austin-Travis County EMS:

10:24 p.m.:

Austin-Travis County EMS took a man in his 50s to the hospital with a serious and potentially life-threatening stab wound. He was at the 700 block of Shelby Lane when the stabbing occurred. The man was stabbed in the abdomen, police say, and they believe loud music may have contributed to the incident. Officers are still searching for a suspect.

1:43 p.m.:

A man was shot on the northbound Interstate 35 off-ramp near Sixth Street and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other details were available.

1:51 p.m.:

Just a few hours later, one man was killed and two others suffered serious injuries after a shooting in a parking lot near the intersection of N. Lamar Boulevard and Masterson Pass. All three men were estimated to be in their 30s. Police held a press conference later in the night but were able to provide few other details.

7:19 a.m.

A man in his 30s was found with a stab wound near the 500 bl0ock of West Fifth Street. The stabbing reportedly took place several hours earlier, according to ATCEMS. The man has serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

All these stories are developing and will be updated as new information trickles in. Please check back later.