TikTok removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ videos amid warnings from doctors, FDA to avoid the dangerous stunt

In response to the #MilkCrateChallenge, doctors and health agencies are warning of possible life-threatening injuries. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Even TikTok isn’t a fan of the #MilkCrateChallenge.

One of the latest viral trends on social media, the “Milk Crate Challenge,” is tasking users with ascending and descending a makeshift pyramid of unsecured milk crates. Many of the videos appear to end poorly, however, with users taking nasty spills to the ground below.

In response to the challenge, doctors and health agencies are warning of possible life-threatening injuries. TikTok, too, has confirmed that it is in the process of removing the videos, claiming the trend “glorifies dangerous acts.”

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a spokesperson for the platform told Fast Company. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

While the videos may be unwelcome on TikTok, other social-media platforms including Twitter and Instagram appear to be allowing accounts to host the videos.

The clips have become so popular that a number of health agencies have commented on the fad, up to and including the FDA, who responded to Conan O’Brien poking fun at the trend on Twitter.

“Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that,” the FDA tweeted. “Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

Health departments, orthopedists and police have also chimed in on social media to decry the trend.

We are grateful our District One neighbors decided to dismantle their #MilkCrateChallenge



What could possibly go wrong when you step on wobbly, plastic crates stacked on top of each other?! Please think twice before taking part in this internet craze. pic.twitter.com/q38RI3l4xl — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) August 25, 2021

“Our hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, pushing staff to their limits to provide lifesaving care,” the Louisiana Department of Health said of the trend, WVLA reported. “Please stay safe. Your local hospital may not be able to help you if you get hurt.”

The Baltimore City Health Department took a similar, albeit much more sarcastic approach with its PSA.

“With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge,” the department tweeted.

Doctors with the University of Kansas also addressed the challenge in a Facebook Live video, detailing the injuries participants are risking if they attempt the stunt.

“You’re at risk for falling hitting your head and getting a head bleed. You’re breaking your neck and becoming paralyzed. When you fall you’re naturally extend your arm, try to catch yourself, you can break the bones in your wrist,” said Dr. Chad Cannon, the chair of the ER at the University of Kansas Health System, WDAF reported. “I think this is just a silly thing that folks are doing because… It’s just stupid.”