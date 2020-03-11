Tijuana cancels community events over coronavirus fears, blames California

Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez Cruz issued a video Tuesday night blaming California for the postponement of community events around Tijuana due to documented coronavirus cases in California. Courtesy photo)

Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez Cruz issued a video Tuesday night blaming California for the postponement of community events around Tijuana due to documented coronavirus cases in California.

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana is cancelling its very popular Saturday community events to prevent any coronavirus cases.

Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez Cruz blamed documented cases in California as the reason for the postponement of these events, which provide outreach and help in terms of legal advice, job placement and social programs.

In a video posted Tuesday night on the mayor’s Facebook account the mayor described his concerns with the presence of coronavirus in California.

“In principle, due to the cases of the coronavirus in the neighboring state of California, where we have a series of business and personal interests. … I’ve decided to postpone as a preventive measure all the weekly events providing services on Saturdays,” said Mayor Gonzalez.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.