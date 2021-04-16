Tiger cub, bobcat find new homes after they were seized at San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A tiger cub and a bobcat found new homes after being seized from a San Antonio home back in March.

The tiger cub has been moved to Houston’s Downtown Aquarium and the bobcat was taken to the Center for Animal Research and Education, a sanctuary in Bridgeport, Texas.

“Our staff worked incredibly hard to improve the health of both cats while they were in our care,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We are honored to have assisted in this effort and to be the bridge to get these cats to their new homes and much improved lives.”

Earlier this year, Bexar County deputies responded to a bobcat roaming around a couple’s home in south San Antonio. Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies discovered the tiger cub after seeing its paws sticking out of the closed door.

Salazar said his office is seeing more cases involving exotic animals, and he specifically cited the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” for spurring the trend.