Tickets still available for Texas Bowl in Houston

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With eight days left until the Longhorns take the field at NRG Stadium to face-off against the Missouri Tigers, tickets to the Texas Bowl are still relatively cheap for those debating whether to go or not.

Texas takes on Missouri at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in their 54th Bowl appearance in the school’s history. According to TicketOffices.com, the company that NRG Stadium uses for its ticket sales, the cheapest tickets in the “Grid Iron” section are selling for $14 as of Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The tickets go up from there. The most expensive ticket is $428 for a mezzanine seat in the end zone. The NRG Stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 72,000. According to the Texas Bowl website, more than 60,000 seats have been sold.

Texas enters the game 6-6 and a win will also mark their first winning season since 2013, Mack Brown’s final year as head coach. Missouri is 7-5 including six straight to close the season.

If you’re headed to Houston for the game, there are pregame festivities for your enjoyment. TexFest begins at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 and takes place in and around Bud Light Plaza in the south end of NRG Stadium. The event is free of charge for all fans with tickets to the game. Texas country star Cory Morrow will perform on the stage prior to the game.