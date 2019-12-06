Four taken to hospital after crash on SH 71 in Oak Hill

Editor’s note: ATCEMS corrected earlier information they sent out regarding the condition of a patient. They initially said one person was declared dead at the scene, and final information corrected that to say no one was declared dead.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics were sent to southwest Austin Friday morning to a crash that trapped three people inside a vehicle and injured another. Three were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis EMS.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crashed happened in the 7500 block of West State Highway 71 at Covered Bridge Drive in the Oak Hill area.

STAR Flight was called in to assist the rescue of the three people pinned inside their vehicle. A fourth person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Austin police says serious traffic delays are expected in the area and commuters are encouraged to find an alternate route.

#ATXTraffic Fatality UPDATE Vehicle Rescue at 7500 blk W SH 71: #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 4 total patients. 3 pinned inside one vehicle, extrication in progress. 1 patient has been declared Deceased on Scene. 3rd ambulance responding to scene. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 6, 2019