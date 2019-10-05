Three patients were transported for possible life threatening injuries after water rescue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — EMS responded to a water rescue call early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. where three people were pinned in their vehicle, which was in three to four feet of water.

The rescue occurred at 11400 blk S I-35 SVRD NB and initial reports were of a vehicle running off a bridge and crashed into water according to EMS. Star Flight also responded to the scene.

All three patients were extracted from the vehicle and transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

The second and third patient are late teen, adult males according to EMS, and the first patient’s age has not been identified.

EMS has cleared the scene and there are no further updates.