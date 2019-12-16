Three men hospitalized after minivan fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three men were badly hurt after the minivan they were in caught fire early Monday morning near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, first responders took all three men to the hospital. Two have potentially life-threatening injuries. The third has potentially serious injuries.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. on Cardinal Loop just north of Highway 71.

Police did not have information about what caused the fire and could not say whether the minivan was involved in a crash prior to the fire.