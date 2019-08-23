Thrall officer rear-ends suspect after a brief chase

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thrall police crashes into suspect after brief chase (Photo courtesy Thrall Police)

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Thrall police cruiser slammed into a suspect’s car Thursday after a brief chase.

According to a Facebook post from the Thrall Police Department, an officer a was attempting to stop a reckless and intoxicated driver who was attempting to flee. Several other motorists made calls to the police about the suspect who was seen swerving between lanes.

Police say after pursuing for several miles, the fleeing vehicle stopped abruptly causing the officer to rear-end the suspect.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured in the crash. Police say the suspect was driving without a license and intoxicated. He is charged with felony evasion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss