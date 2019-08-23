Thrall officer rear-ends suspect after a brief chase

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Thrall police cruiser slammed into a suspect’s car Thursday after a brief chase.

According to a Facebook post from the Thrall Police Department, an officer a was attempting to stop a reckless and intoxicated driver who was attempting to flee. Several other motorists made calls to the police about the suspect who was seen swerving between lanes.

Police say after pursuing for several miles, the fleeing vehicle stopped abruptly causing the officer to rear-end the suspect.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured in the crash. Police say the suspect was driving without a license and intoxicated. He is charged with felony evasion.