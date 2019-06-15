Thousands of plumbers gather for rally at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of plumbers packed the grounds of the State Capitol Friday to send a message.

This rally comes after lawmakers closed the session without passing a bill to renew the board that licenses plumbers in Texas.

The board would have dissolved in September, but Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to keep it going temporarily.

That was good news for plumbers, but some still want more than a short-term fix.

“Governor Abbott issued pretty much a delay from the plumbing board, instead of fixing the problem by calling a special session,” said Texas plumber Eathan Degroot. “So, I’m actually not happy with the result we got. I think he was just kicking the can down the road.”