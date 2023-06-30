AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of paddleboarders and kayakers are expected on Lady Bird Lake ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks show in Austin, Texas. While many locals bring their own boards and equipment, hundreds also rent. Many, if not all, Water Sports Equipment Services are expected to sell out of their rentals at some point during the day on the 4th. While a few don’t accept reservations ahead of time, many companies do.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with one popular rental service Texas Rowing Center. Owner Matt Knifton said this was not only the biggest week in rentals that he sees over the course of the entire year, but the Fourth of July Holiday was when they see the most customers. So busy in fact, year after year they sell out of their rented equipment. This year is expected to be no different. Knifton encourages interested customers to reserve their water equipment a few days out in advance to ensure they get their paddleboard or kayak.

For many visitors or even locals who may never have had this type of unique perspective of watching fireworks from out on the water versus on land, Knifton said the experience was like no other.

“It’s a great sort of a bucket list item… I think it’s a great spectacle being out here on the river when the fireworks are going off at night,” Knifton said.

Knifton encourages ride-sharing or carpooling as parking will be very limited. He also recommends arriving early, as much as two to three hours before the fireworks show to get there in order to not only avoid traffic and road closures but to also get a good spot on the water, up close to the fireworks.