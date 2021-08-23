This Austin venue is reimbursing employees after cutting their salaries during the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ZACH Theatre is rebuilding after being hit by COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and revenue losses.

In a press release today, organizers say they’ll be using their $2.6 million dollars awarded from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) to rehire staff and reimburse lost wages.

ZACH says they cut salaries for 21 full-time employees by 10-25% due to COVID reductions, and that every employee will get those wages paid back.

The venue recently announced its 2021-2022 season and is looking to rebuild 56% of its staff.

The Small Business Administration closed applications for SVOG on Friday.

The agency dealt with complaints from venues that still hadn’t received funding, months after legislation was passed and applications submitted.

SBA spokesperson June Teasley says since then, they have “moved the SVOG program to another department better equipped to facilitate applications in a more timely way.”

The agency had previously stated that the application requirements were complicated, but Teasley said on Monday that they had not changed those requirements.

The latest data indicates that $12.5 billion has been requested from businesses through the SVOG program and $8.7 billion has been awarded, so far. Congress allocated $16 billion to the program.

Teasley says although SVOG applications are no longer being accepted, the SBA “may reopen the portal or make other adjustments to its plan to best meet the needs of small businesses.”

The agency will be opening applications for supplemental grants later this month, for those who have already received an initial grant.

The latest data report indicates that ZACH Theatre is one of about 90 venues in Austin that have received SVOG funding, so far.

The agency has declined more than 3,000 applications across the country.

Teasley says there are many reasons why that might happen and no specific trends, but that the SBA is currently inviting some of those applicants to apply for reconsideration of award amounts and appeals.

“This rare opportunity gives applicants a chance to prove their eligibility and reverse a prior decision,” she said.

The SBA tells KXAN an updated data report is scheduled to be released Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Tahera Rahman will have more on KXAN News @ 5 p.m.