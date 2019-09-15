These designers turn trash into treasure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s nothing trashy about this competition. Competitors walked the runway Sep. 10 covered head to toe in “trash” for the 9th Annual Trash Makeover Challenge. This year’s theme was Sheroes and Heroes.

Fifteen different teams of creatives, designers and artists competed in the competition at the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs Mansion. Each piece had to be made from 90% recycled materials.

The event is a fundraiser for the Texas Campaign for the Environment and has raised over $375,000 for the organization since the first competition.

Megan Pinto’s design, Elektra, was made out of bubble wrap, a yoga mat, chicken wire and a Mattel car toy play mat and outdoor tarp. It took home first place.

Last year’s winner, Veronica Vivanco, won The People’s Choice Award. A live auction was also a part of the fundraiser.