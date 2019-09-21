There’s a lot of new changes to this year’s ACL Festival

A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits brings people from all over the country to Austin. This year the festival is going to be even bigger with new experiences for festival-goers inside and outside of Zilker Park.

Want even more entertainment? One of the biggest changes to the festival is the addition of the Bonus Track Stage. The stage will host an array of different events from podcast recordings to special guest appearances.

You can find all of the Bonus Track Stage festivities on the regular ACL schedule page. The stage will have events all three days of both weekends.

You can now get into the festival faster thanks to more screening lanes and the expansion of all entrances. However, make sure you know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited before you get in line to make entering run smoothly.

Grab a bite with your beer. ACL partnered with Scholz Garten to bring food to the Beer Hall.

Other new additions include merch pop-up shops outside of the festival, new general admission and career lounges, ACL chatbot, charging stations and much more.

You can check out the whole list of changes on the ACL website, and there is still time to grab a ticket but hurry because they are selling out fast!