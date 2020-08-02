theCHIVE CEO writes rent checks for those in need during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With eviction moratoriums ending around the country, many people will be left without a place to live.

Here in Texas that moratorium was extended until September, but that didn’t stop theCHIVE’s CEO, John Resig, from helping out.

“I went to thechive homepage and brought out a fresh checkbook and said, ‘I am just going to start writing checks for everyone’s rent. Who needs it?“

The idea blew up quick and within the first 10 minutes, Resig says he received 100 emails asking for help with hundreds more to follow.

His intention was to help a handful of people, but with so many people reaching out, he took his idea one step further.

“I couldn’t close my computer and turn my back on that,” said Resig. “I knew we had to do something. “

So he started a GoFundMe — and the donations poured in. At first he set a goal of $20,000, but with so many people donating that number was quickly passed.

“The goal was hit in 11 minutes,” said Resig.

The additional donations will be handed out after the recipients are properly vetted.