The Whys of Texas: Dominant defense beats TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas owns its first three-game winning streak since 2014 and with it, new optimism and confidence of what might be brewing in Austin.

The Longhorns hit every button right against TCU and that included finding a little bit of luck with a 4-0 turnover margin against the Horned Frogs.

Here are the Why’s of Texas: TCU Edition

4-25: Texas played a clean game with only four penalties for 25 yards. Senior defensive end Breckyn Hager got hit with two offsides calls, but the Longhorns were far more disciplined against TCU compared to the rest of the season. Texas committed 10 penalties against Maryland, 8 against Tulsa and 7 against USC.

4: There’s some luck involved with turnovers, but the better teams know how to create them. Texas forced four turnovers off TCU, three in the second half. A turnover is worth around 4 to 5 points based off analytics and Texas head coach Tom Herman. Texas won by 15 points with four turnovers — without the turnovers, the game is even.

34:03 The Longhorns outscored TCU 21-3 in the second half using time of possession to wear down the Horned Frogs. For the second straight week, Texas held a decisive advantage in time of possession. The Longhorns went on a long fourth-quarter drive to put the game out of reach slowly starting to form a physical offensive identity.