Temperatures are heating up in Central Texas and they aren’t going away anytime soon.

“It said it was 110, when I was driving in,” said a man working on the stage at Zilker Hillside Theatre.

With afternoon temperatures being so high the lows aren’t dropping as much as many of us would like.

“Temperatures haven’t been falling below 100 degrees in Austin this week until 8 or 8:30 p.m. which is pretty extraordinary,” said KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans. “Typically, this time of year our high is 96, 97 degrees that means it could be in the upper 80’s when the sun goes down, this is 10 or 12 degrees hotter than that.”

The heat isn’t stopping people from enjoying some of their favorite activities though, as it was packed at Matilda, which is being put on by Zilker Theatre Productions.

“Even with the heat, a small crowd will get 1000 to 1500,” said David Ponton. “Big nights we are talking 3500.”

David Ponton is the Executive director of Zilker Theatre Productions, he says a lot of people know just how to beat the heat before the performance starts.

“Best thing you can do is show up drop a blanket and go jump in the pool for a little while,” said Ponton.

Lane Schroeder and her mom had the same idea.

“It’s super fun because we get to go to Barton Springs,” said Schroeder.

With the temperatures staying in the 90’s or high 80’s later into the evening she brought a fan, water mister and a cooling blanket for the show.

“We have these neck fans that go around your neck,” Schroeder said.

Ponton says while it is hot the show must go on. That’s why they have extra water and the cast can hang out in a room with AC backstage.

“Show doesn’t start until after the sun goes down, so we keep everybody as cool as we can,” said Ponton.

For Schroeder though it will take more than heat to stop her from watching a show at the Zilker Hillside theatre.

“I mean, I have gotten used to it I have lived here for a long time,” said Schroeder.

Matilda will run through August 12th with shows starting at 8:15 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Admission to the shows are free.