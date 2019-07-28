‘The Office’ musical parody hits the stage later in 2019

(KXAN) — Good news for all the die-hard fans of “The Office.” A musical parody of the show will be touring the country later in 2019.

From 2005 to 2013, the NBC comedy turned into one of America’s most famous TV shows. Now, it’s hitting the road and coming alive on stage.

Two dates have been scheduled in Scranton Pennsylvania, which is the hometown of the beloved show.

“The set looks like TV’s Dunder Mifflin. The characters are going to come out and you’re going to see all of your favorites there and it’s going to be like sitting down to your favorite show and watching it come alive on stage,” said producer Jim Lanahan

Tickets for the anticipated show are available on the show’s website here.