‘The Mayor is way out of his lane’: Austin Police Union defends response to homeless crime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler has come under fire by the Austin Police Association after he called on the public to share the names and badge numbers of any officer not arresting or ticketing people who are creating safety hazards.

The comments came at a town hall meeting on Tuesday during a discussion on homelessness within the city.

Austinites attending the meeting told Mayor Adler they have complained to APD about different violations they see happening within their community, but police officers have told them that they cannot enforce the law. Most instances related to law violations committed by those experiencing homelessness.

According to APA president Ken Casaday, there are state laws, such as urinating or defecating in public, that can’t be enforced unless physically witnessed by an officer.

“We enforce the laws, but we don’t make the laws or the ordinances. That’s the city council and city management’s responsibility,” Casaday said. “These officers have had their hands tied behind their back and that’s why you are seeing such a reaction from the community.”

Mayor Adler said he is only echoing the call of APD Police Chief Brian Manley.

At a different forum earlier this year, Mayor Adler said the Chief was asked a similar question about proper police enforcement. Adler said Chief Manley agreed: he wanted to know which officers were failing to enforce public safety code violations.

“The Chief would like to know and I would like to know, too,” Mayor Adler told KXAN. “I want to make sure that police officers have the ability and authority to be able to arrest and ticket and act when they see our laws being violated and he’s assured me that they have that ability.”

