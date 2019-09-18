The Kooks forced to cancel ACL performance

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – JULY 14: Luke Pritchard of The Kooks performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 14, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. A sold out final day will see music fans flock to see performances by Lewis Capaldi , Emeli Sande, The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan,closing with George Ezra. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, (KXAN) -— British indie rock band The Kooks announced Wednesday they are dropping out of ACL.

The band was forced to cancel all of their upcoming performances in the U.S and Mexico after lead singer, Luke Pritchard, was diagnosed with a spinal injury.

“Our sincerest apologies to all who bought tickets and made arrangements for the shows,” the band said in a Twitter statement. ” Luke is aiming to be back and fighting fit as soon as possible and we hope to see you all again soon.”

It is with regret we announce that we have been forced to cancel our forthcoming shows in the US and Mexico. This is due to Luke being diagnosed with a spinal injury and has been told by doctors he is unable to perform while he undergoes intense physiotherapy. pic.twitter.com/GiQjGIZ9Ml — The Kooks (@thekooksmusic) September 18, 2019

The Kooks were scheduled to perform weekend two of ACL on Oct. 11.