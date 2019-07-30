The Goal: Provide emergency care to young Austin soccer players on the field

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s Medical Center is teaming up with Lonestar Soccer Club to provide on-site medical care at all weekly competitive practices, games and tournaments for its youth soccer players.

“Within a span of a Saturday morning, we have five ambulances go out to Northeast (metro area) alone,” said Seth Sather, Director of Development for Lonestar Soccer Club.

Lonestar is paying for the the team of athletic trainers from Ascension Seton Sports Performance.

“The Lonestar Soccer club is the largest youth soccer program in the United States,” says Adam Bauman the Vice President of Orthopedics and Sports Performance at Ascension. “Soccer is a very aggressive sport, especially as the kids start to get a little older and more aggressive.”

“You see concussions and knee sprains, knee injuries. We we want to make sure we have a medical team there that is able to make a quick assessment to make sure those children are OK,” Bauman explained.

The athletic trainers will provide guidance, first aid and medical emergency care to injured athletes throughout the year. They can also use portable technology devices to connect an injured player on the field with an Ascension Seton clinician through real-time video conference.

“What we are going to be able to do is when an athlete is injured and if it’s severe enough that it requires additional next steps we are going to be able to do a virtual visit with a clinician on the other end of the line to help further the assessment to understand…what are the key next steps? Do they need to go get an X-ray? Do we need to refer them to a surgeon?” said Bauman.

A big test will be the Labor Day tournament where 30 athletic trainers will be spread out over Austin in six to seven locations. 20,000 kids are expected to play and 80,000 spectators expected to attend.

“Not only can we provide care for those athletes, but in the urgent situation from the spectator perspective, as well. The summer in Austin is hot, so we will make sure we can keep them hydrated, things of that nature, as well,” Bauman said.

He says the partnership may extend to other area youth soccer clubs in the future.

“This new partnership with Dell Children’s Medical Center is a complete game changer for Lonestar Soccer Club and our more than 7,000 youth players throughout Central Texas,” said Allen Fincher, Executive Director of Business Operations at Lonestar Soccer Club.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2.6 million children are treated in the emergency department every year for sports and recreation-related activities.