AUSTIN (KXAN) — July 4th weekend means more than just fireworks in Austin, there will be parades and gatherings, but also the historic Firecracker Open.

The golf tournament started back in 1946 and has moved around to a few different Austin golf courses over the years, but the majority of those tournaments has been at Lion’s Municipal Golf Course.

The tournament will start on Saturday morning and run through Monday.

“The Austin community is really invested in this tournament, they are really invested in this course and to have my name on a trophy somewhere associated with this means a lot to me,” said former champion Scott Roudebush, who won in 2009.

Roudebush will be competing in this years tournament which golfers have to qualify for to enter.

Randy Petri, who won the tournament in 1959, 1962 and 1965 says he grew up playing Muny and loves spending time on the course.

“1946 is when we started,” said Petri. “You have (Ben) Crenshaw and (Tom) Kite and a lot of good players, so if you are going to play in a tournament and win it, then this is the one you want to play in.”

Past winners include golf legends like Tom Kite, Billy Clagett who won The Firecracker Open six times and Master’s champion Ben Crenshaw.