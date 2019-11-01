The Domain in north Austin is expected to get denser and taller

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Smaller sites, but taller buildings.

That’s what you can expect to see at the Domain over the next several years. That was the main takeaway from the Austin Board of Realtors’ panel discussion about the Domain.

“Mixed use has been a key element in what’s made the Domain successful. I think so much so that it’s kind of what the market expects,” said Jon Hockenyos, President of TXP Inc.

Susan Horton, Owner and Broker of John Horton Realty, said when future homebuyers are shopping for homes, they’re looking for a short commute, but they also want to be close to shops and restaurants. She said many end up near the Domain.

“A lot of them work at the Apple complex, and they wanted to live close to where they were going to be working. They didn’t want the commute,” she explained. “The time on the road each day depending on when you leave, you can take a 30-minute trip and turn it into an hour and a half.”

“The Domain has many of those things. It’s not as diverse, as amenitized as downtown, but it’s got a lot of the same similarities,” said Chad Marsh with Endeavor Real Estate Group.

He said, right now, the Domain’s office space vacancy rate is at around 1%. That’s low compared to downtown’s 8 or 9% vacancy rate.

Marsh said the Domain is smaller and has fewer buildings than downtown, but he still said, “I don’t think there’s a submarket in Austin that has that.”

Several buildings are under construction, which will add to the supply, but Marsh said a lot of the new space is spoken for already. He told KXAN one building is fully leased to Facebook. Another is primarily leased to Amazon.

“You’ve got some buildings right now that are 17, 18 stories,” he said. “The first office building we built was five stories, and we thought ‘Wow, that’s dense.'”

Over the years, the neighborhood around it has grown as well.

According to the Austin Board of Realtors’ data, the median price for a single family home in the 78757 ZIP code has more than doubled since 2011. It rose from $145,000 in 2011 to $336,456 in 2019.

However, it’s still more affordable than other homes in Austin. The median price for September for the City of Austin was $406,000.

Emily Chenevert, CEO of the Austin Board of Realtors, said, “Affordability across the city is being challenged with continued demand without a response to that demand with adequate housing.”

Marsh said apartments and office spaces are also cheaper at the Domain than in downtown.

“An apartment price in the Domain is about $2 per square foot, so if an average unit is about 800 square feet, that’s $1,600 a month at the Domain,” he said. “Downtown, that same apartment will be $2,500 – $2,700, so 35-40% more expensive.”

He expects the Domain to remain cheaper than downtown as it continues to grow.