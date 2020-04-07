The Austin Disaster Relief Network launches homemade face mask drive Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network officially announced the launch of a homemade face mask drive Tuesday morning. They hope to collect more than 20,000.

The DIY face masks will go to caregivers and essential personnel, ADRN said in a press release. The request comes from the City of Austin and the Capital Area Medical Operations Center. Each will distribute donated face masks throughout the city, Travis County and the 11 other counties under the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

We’ve been told… the need for DIY face masks is immediate. We are mobilizing our network of churches to create task forces to recruit, equip and implement DIY face mask creation. We are also believing in faith that thousands of people will rise up to the challenges of making and donating these urgently needed homemade masks. Executive Director of ADRN, Daniel Geraci

They “urgently” need face masks due to the new evidence from the CDC suggesting that asymptomatic people can spread the virus. The centers urge residents who are making masks to follow their provided guidelines.

There’s also a map available online that shows all the different places to donate masks and other forms of PPE.

ADRN asks donors to drop them off at the network’s headquarters, located at 1122 E. 51st Street in Austin. They are the only organization collecting for this request. You can drop off Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the back dock of Hope Family Thrift Store/ADRN HQ.

Funding response efforts

ADRN is also raising money to fund citywide coronavirus response efforts. They hope to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted by COVID-19. If you would like to donate to ADRN or learn more about each individual response effort in the list below, you can visit their website here.