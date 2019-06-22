The Austin African American Book Festival returns for its 13th year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Literature loving Austinites can gather Saturday at the George Washington Carver Library for the 13th Austin African-American Book Festival.

The festival will feature a multitude of guest authors from various backgrounds.

Dr. Juliet E.K. Walker will talk about her 2009 book and discuss the history of black business in the country.

Authors Cheryl Creuzot, Meredith Moore Crosby and Dr. Janice Sumler-Edmond will lead a panel on how to get your career heading in the right direction.

The festival will also feature an interactive workshop for children conducted by the Austin nonprofit Start Up! Kids Club. The workshop will teach kids and teens how to start their own business.

Troy John, the founder and director of the nation’s largest African American online bookstore, is also set to appear. He will be discussing how to self publish and the skills needed for marketing and distribution.

Austinites: mark your calendar for the 13th annual Austin African American Book Festival! The #aabf takes place on Saturday, June 22 at the Carver Museum and Library, and is free and open to the public. We'll see y'all there!https://t.co/KkYHqcgyTl pic.twitter.com/POj4RMLr9r — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) June 5, 2019

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on the book festival can be found here.