‘The AIDS epidemic isn’t over’: Austin pastor, activist explores two futures in new book

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The year is 2030. HIV and AIDS have surged back, undercutting meaningful progress fighting the disease in the first three decades of the epidemic. People are dying without access to the resources they need, all because the world at large thought the virus was under control.

That’s one possible scenario Dave Barstow lays out in his new book, “HIV and AIDS in 2030: A Choice Between Two Futures.”

The Austin pastor and activist, now living in Oregon, has been helping communities in eastern and southern Africa fight the disease for the last decade and a half through his organization, EMPACT Africa.

What started as a mission to partner with local faith leaders to reduce the stigma around testing and treatment in the regions most affected by HIV and AIDS has morphed into one of global advocacy. The risk, he warns, is that the world becomes complacent and the global investment in fighting the virus wanes.

“The AIDS epidemic isn’t over,” Barstow said. “We really have made great progress, but somehow we have this misperception that that progress will just inevitably continue.”

Barstow spoke to KXAN via Skype from an Oregon airport Wednesday. He was flying back to Austin for a Thursday event at his former church, Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church, in which he planned to present his diverging visions for what the next decade could look like.

“We know what to do,” he said, “and we actually could do it. We, being the world collectively, really could pull it off. We could win the war.”

On KXAN News Today, Barstow explains why he feels the risk of a resurgence is real, and what he’d like to see happen next.